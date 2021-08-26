Schumer, Gillibrand call on FEMA for flood relief aid

(WETM) – Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have called on FEMA to be ready to make disaster declarations in New York after last week’s devasting flooding in Steuben County.

If FEMA does make a disaster declaration, Schumer and Gillibrand said grant assistance would be made available to state and local governments as well as certain non-profits to reimburse emergency work costs and repairs.

“The damage is major and will likely total tens of millions of dollars in costs suffered, including the severely damaged jasper-Troupsburg school,” Schumer said. “FEMA needs to mobilize its Disaster Assitance Teams and stand ready to swiftly approve any forthcoming requests from the state for assistance to help these communities recover.”