Schumer promotes canned wine in the Southern Tier

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Senator Chuck Schumer spoke in the Southern Tier at Lakewood Vineyards to promote canned wine in an effort to enhance the wine industry.

Schumer says the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) “is bogging down our Southern Tier producers and stopping new products from hitting the shelves in a timely manner.”

“Even though it has a $4.8 billion impact on New York, TTB is leaving New York’s wine industry hanging on the vine, with outdated rules and restrictions stopping it from reaching its potential, said Schumer.

“As canned wine continues to become more and more popular, there’s just no good reason why wine producers, like Lakewood Vineyards, shouldn’t be able to capitalize and sell their products in the most popular-sized cans, especially when studies have shown that lifting these unnecessary restrictions would lead to even further economic growth.”

Schumer showed attendants a video of his infant grandchild, and then went for a sip of wine.