Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn retiring

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn is set to retire after 16 years on the job.

O’Hearn will retire on March 19, 2021, but”is willing to continue his role until such time a replacement can be appointed.”

On March 23 the Schuyler County Legislature will hold a special meeting to re-appoint O’Hearn to a term effective March 23, 2021, through the earlier of December 31, 2022, or until such time as a replacement can be appointed.

Recently O’Hearn has helped oversee the county’s COVID-19 mitigation and vaccine rollout as well as manage the county budget amid a low tourist season with no NASCAR race in Watkins Glen.