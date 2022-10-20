SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – More local Sheriff’s Offices, organizations, and pharmacies are taking part in the annual Drug Take Back Day at the end of the month.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office announced that residents can drop off their expired, unused, or unwanted medications from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on October 29, 2022. The program is a joint effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the County’s Coalition on Underage Drinking and Drugs (SCCUDD).

Schuyler County residents can drop off their medicine at the Odessa Fire Department at 300 E. Main St. or the Tyrone Fire Department at 3600 SR 6. Needles will not be accepted at the take back.

SCCUDD’s announcement also said that residents can drop off medication year-round, 24/7 at confidential boxes at the Sheriff’s Office in Watkins Glen or the Human Services Complex in Montour Falls.

Tops Markets also announced that all 50 of its pharmacy locations are approved as drop-off sites for the Drug Take Back Day. The Chemung and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office also announced locations and times for the Oct. 22 event.