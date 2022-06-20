WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Schuyler County Legislature and the Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development (SCOPED) have announced that Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill will receive a $25,000 award to add new outside seating.

The grant was awarded through the Schuyler County Downtown & Business Improvement ARPA Program, which looks to fund facade improvements to promote continued investment in village businesses throughout Schuyler County.

Nigar Hale, Executive Director of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce spoke about the grant “Bleacher’s outdoor patio space project is completed in time for the summer season for patrons to enjoy and is a beautiful addition to the downtown Village streetscape. We hope more Schuyler County businesses will take advantage of this opportunity to apply and improve their building façade to strengthen their positive visual impact to visitors.”

SCOPED also announced that the second round of the program will start accepting new applicants on June 22. The reimbursable grant program will provide up to $25,000 for facade improvements for Schuyler county businesses.

The County says that they still have $172,300 available to fund new facade improvement projects. The deadline to apply for the second round of funding is July 31.