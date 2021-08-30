Schuyler County chase suspect at-large, Ithaca Police investigating

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are searching for the suspect in a police chase that began in Schuyler County on Sunday morning.

According to Ithaca Police, officers received notice around 9:12 a.m. that a Schuyler County Sheriff’s deputy was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to yield. The vehicle entered the city of Ithaca and police cleared local roads, including Elmira Road.

The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns and the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned in the area of W. State Street and Brindley Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, dark hair, a full beard, and wearing all dark clothing. He is believed to have fled the area on foot.

The Ithaca Police Department asks that if anyone has information to contact them at 607-272-3245, via their police tipline: 607-330-0000, or online at www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.

Ithaca Police are also investigating an armed robbery of a taxi at the Speedway gas station on Elmira Road early Sunday morning. The suspect in that chase abandoned the vehicle in Schuyler County and also remains at large. It is unknown if these two incidents are connected.