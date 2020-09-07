Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking holding billboard contest

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking (SCCUDD) is holding a billboard contest for Schuyler County students’ grades Kindergarten through grade 6.

All students attending Odessa-Montour Central School, Watkins Glen Central School, and Bradford Central School are eligible, including homeschool students residing in Schuyler County.

The contest is for substance abuse prevention messages with a “Seasonal” theme. The winning billboard will be displayed during the months of November and December 2020.

Billboards created must have a message that informs, persuades, or states facts about substance abuse. It can be about nicotine/tobacco/vaping, alcohol, and/or prescription drug abuse or illegal drug use and how it is harmful to youth.

The message can be about one, or all of these topics/substances.

Students are encouraged to look up facts and statistics and gain knowledge of why these substances are harmful to youth. Students are encouraged to be creative and think about a message that would reach youth. They are also encouraged to NOT use scare tactics.

Billboards need to be submitted between September 14, 2020 and September 18, 2020. Those Billboards that are accepted will be displayed on the SCCUDD Facebook page and be voted on by the public.

Voting will start on September 21, 2020 and end September 27, 2020 at midnight. The Billboard with the most votes will be announced the following week.

“We are very much looking forward to the creativity of the youth of Schuyler County. The younger that we can get children excited about and involved with substance abuse prevention the better.” stated SCCUDD Project Coordinator Ward Brower.

Information about contest rules or entry will be provided at each school’s Main office or people can contact SCCUDD directly at 607-535-8140.