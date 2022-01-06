Schuyler County distributing at-home tests to residents

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the FDA said Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription for consumers to test themselves repeatedly at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(WETM) – Schuyler County is joining other New York counties in distributing at home COVID tests to residents.

County Administrator Fonda Chronis said the at-home rapid tests will be distributed throughout the county next week.

“The state has sent COVID test kits to all counties so that we can get them out to residents. Schuyler’s Office of Emergency Management has coordinated with community stakeholders to distribute these tests as widely as possible,” Chronis said. “They’ve worked hard to make sure these tests are conveniently available to as many of our residents as possible. I only wish we had more to give out.”

The tests are free and will be available for pickup at the following times and locations:

Mecklenburg Fire Department: Monday, January 10th 7pm to 8pm

Monterey Fire Department: Tuesday, January 11th 11am to 1pm

Mecklenburg Fire Department: Tuesday, January 11th 7pm to 8pm

Tyrone Methodist Church: Wednesday, January 12th 11am to 1pm

Hector Presbyterian Church: Thursday, January 13th 11am to 1pm

Human Services Complex (Room 120): Friday, January 14th 11am to 1pm

Additional points of distribution include local libraries (Hector, Watkins Glen, Odessa, Montour Falls) – limited number available starting Monday, January 10th

Test kits will be available at county-sponsored vaccination clinics that take place every Friday from 9am

to Noon at the Community Center in Watkins Glen

to Noon at the Community Center in Watkins Glen Test kits will be distributed to various Office for the Aging clients at services touchpoints

Test kits available on county transit system buses starting Monday, January 10th

Both Chemung and Steuben Counties recently announced similar initiatives to distribute N95 masks and test kits to county residents as the number of local active cases continues to rise.