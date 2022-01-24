(WETM) – Demand remains high for COVID-19 tests of all kinds, and Schuyler County is working to provide more at-home test kits to residents.

According to Schuyler County Administrator Fonda Chronis, the County received another round of test kits that will be distributed to county residents on January 26 from 5-7 p.m. The kits will be available at the following locations until supplies are gone:

Beaver Dams Fire Department

Mecklenburg Fire Department

Monterey Fire Department

Odessa Fire Department

Tyrone Fire Department

Valois Logan Hector Fire Department

Chronis said this is likely to be the final bath of at-home rapid tests to be distributed. However, the testing site at the Watkins Glen State Park entrance is still running. Anyone looking to get tested can schedule an appointment here.