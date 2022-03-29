WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County Emergency Manager and 911 Coordinator Bill Kennedy performed his ceremonial walkout today after 19 years of service in the department.

The surprise event was organized by his family and was attended by friends and fellow first responders from across the area.

When asked about his response Bill said that the support was “Overwhelming, it’s been a great ride working with all these people and many others.”

Now that he’s retired, Bill says he plans to remain involved with his local fire department and spend time with his sons and grandchildren

Congratulations Bill! WETM wishes you all the best in the years to come.





