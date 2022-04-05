SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County is encouraging parents to educate their kids about alcohol use and its dangers during Alcohol Awareness Month.

The Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking and Drugs is providing resources to parents to help them start talking with their children about underage drinking. Parents “play a crucial role in educating their children”, SCCUDD said.

According to SCCUDD, kids who learn about the dangers of underage alcohol abuse from their parents are half as likely to experiment with drinking than kids who don’t. SCCUDD pointed to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s “Talk. They Hear You.” campaign as a starting point for parents to talk with their kids.

Parents can go to SAMHSA’s website for more information or can call the Council on Alcoholism & Additions of the Finger Lakes at 607-535-8264 or the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency at 607-535-8260.