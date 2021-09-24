Schuyler County Farm Trail happening this Saturday and Sunday

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The second-annual Schuyler County Farm Trail weekend is happening this Saturday and Sunday on September 25 and 26. It is the second annual Farm Trail Weekend.

Ten farms throughout Schuyler County are opening to the public, offering tours, tastings, hayrides, demonstrations, apple picking, shopping, and opportunities to meet the farm animals.

The weekend family event is organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County and Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce. Guests can purchase produce and goodies from the farms, including hand-crafted cheeses, apples, veggies, jams, cider, donuts, pies, and alpaca products. It also provides a unique opportunity to see where your food is coming from.

The participating farms include:

Cheerful Cherry Farms A u-pick produce farm (as available) with tomatoes, cherries, apples, jalapenos, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and Italian stringless green beans.

Four Seasons Alpacas Farm tours and an array of products for purchase including, alpaca rugs, throws, wall hanging, hats, gloves, scarves, pillows.

Hawk Meadow Farm Farm tours, log-grown mushrooms, and mushroom products for sale; plus maple syrup and herbal skincare products.

Muddy Fingers Farm Diverse vegetable production and produce for sale.

Ort Family Farm More than 100 flavors of fruit jams and jellies, herbal tea blends made from farm grown fruit and herbs, and potted fruiting plants

Reisinger’s Apple County/Apples and Moore LLC U-pick apples, pears, zinnia flowers, and pumpkins available. In the farm store: donuts, cider, maple syrup, honey, jams, and jellies.

Russell’s Alpaca Acres Take a tour, visit the newborn baby alpaca, and learn about raising alpacas. Alpaca products, yarn, and raw fleece will be available to purchase.

Seneca Valley Dairy Farm Visit a working dairy farm. See cows, milking parlor, and other farm experiences.

Shtayburne Farm Creamery An old-fashioned working dairy farm with cows and hand-crafted artisan cheeses, featuring cheese-making demos.

Sunset View Creamery A dairy farm nestled in the rolling hills of Schuyler County, offering tours, hayrides, activities for kids, and shopping. Hand-crafted cheese, locally sourced beef, free-range eggs, fudge, maple syrup, honey, jams, and jellies are available.



Bartlett Family Farm will also be on-site with an assortment of maple products. Ford Farm will attend with a selection of fall vegetables and more.

More information on the event can be found on the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website for Schuyler County.