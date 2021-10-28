Schuyler County hiring Deputy Sheriff

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement, Schuyler County is hiring.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Deputy Sheriff. The Office said it currently has one position open and “is looking for qualified candidates for a lateral transfer.”

Starting pay for the position is $42,286 and would be adjusted by the years of service of lateral transfer.

The Sheriff’s Office has the 20 year with 1/60 retirement along with medical/dental/eye insurance.

For more information, call Lieutenant Todd Day at (607)-535-8232. You can apply for the position through the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now