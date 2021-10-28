Schuyler County hiring Deputy Sheriff

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement, Schuyler County is hiring.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Deputy Sheriff. The Office said it currently has one position open and “is looking for qualified candidates for a lateral transfer.”

Starting pay for the position is $42,286 and would be adjusted by the years of service of lateral transfer.

The Sheriff’s Office has the 20 year with 1/60 retirement along with medical/dental/eye insurance.

For more information, call Lieutenant Todd Day at (607)-535-8232. You can apply for the position through the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page.