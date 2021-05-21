Schuyler County Historical Society is offering pottery class

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – In conjunction with its current special exhibit “The Stoneware of Havana,” the Schuyler County Historical Society is offering a pottery class for beginners.

The class will be appropriate for children and adults and participation is limited to 10 people.

Marty Evans, retired art teacher and vice president of the Historical Society’s Board of Trustees, will teach participants to make a pot that evokes the functional stoneware crocks produced in the 1880s in today’s Montour Falls, then called Havana. The special exhibit includes several pieces of stoneware. The exhibit is on display through Aug. 14.

The class sessions will be on June 5 and June 12, both from 1-2 p.m.,at the Brick Tavern Museum, 108 N. Catharine St./Route 14, Montour Falls. The pot will be created in the first session and decorated in the second. The $5 per person cost is for both sessions.

Anyone interested in the class should contact the Historical Society soon due to the class size limit. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

To register, contact the Schuyler County Historical Society at (607) 535-9741 or email director@schuylerhistory.org.