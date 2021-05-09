Schuyler County Historical Society to host Mother’s Day Breakfast

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Historical Society will benefit from a Mother`s Day Breakfast today at the Burdett Fire Department.

Fire department officials have announced that the proceeds from the all-you-can-eat breakfast will be shared between the department and the Historical Society.

Breakfasts will be served in the community room or as take-outs.

Meals will be served from 7-11 a.m.

The menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, bacon, french toast, home fries, and beverages.

The prices are $9 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 10 years old. Children under 5 are free.