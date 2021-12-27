Schuyler County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults, children

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health Department is holding multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults and eligible children.

The COVID-19 vaccine is provided at no cost to individuals and all three of the currently approved vaccine choices will be available at most of our clinics.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 years old or older and both the Johnston & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available for anyone 18 years old or older.

Initial doses and booster doses are also available at most of our clinics, but the Pfizer doses for children ages 5-11 will only be offered at certain clinics.

Thursday, December 30, from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Watkins Glen Community Center

ANYONE 5 and older

Walk-ins accepted until 5:30 PM for people 12 and older

Registration required for 5-11 year olds

Friday, January 7, from 9:00 AM – Noon at the Watkins Glen Community Center

Ages 12+ ONLY

Walk in or register online

Friday, January 7, from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Watkins Glen Community Center

Ages 5-11 ONLY

Registration required

This clinic will only be offering Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Friday, January 14, from 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM at Bradford Central School District

ANYONE 5 and older

Walk-ins accepted until 6:00 PM for people 12 and older

Registration required for 5-11 year olds

Friday, January 21, from 9:00 AM – Noon at the Watkins Glen Community Center

Ages 12+ ONLY

Walk in or register online

Friday, January 28, from 9:00 AM – Noon at the Watkins Glen Community Center

Ages 12+ ONLY

Walk in or register online

Friday, January 28, from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Watkins Glen Community Center

Ages 5-11 ONLY

Registration required online

This clinic will only be offering Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled on the Schuyler County Public Health website.

On Monday Schuyler County reported 45 new cases, bringing the county to 103 active cases with a 7.7 percent 7 day rolling average. So far 59.7 percent of county residents (over 10,600) have been vaccinated.