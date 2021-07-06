Schuyler County holding three COVID-19 vaccine clinics

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Public Health has announced three more COVID-19 vaccine clinics at locations across the county this month.
- Wednesday, July 7, from 11:00 AM – 01:00 PM at Great Escape Ice Cream Parlor
- The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic.
- Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.
- Attendees will receive the one-time Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine along with a sundae from Great Escape – all at no cost!
- Monday, July 12, from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Monterey Volunteer Fire Department
- The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic.
- Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.
- The vaccine is provided at no cost to you.
- Monday, July 19, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Burdett Volunteer Fire Department
- The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic.
- Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.
- The vaccine is provided at no cost to you.
As of Tuesday morning, Schuyler County has one active case of COVID-19 with 1,107 total cases, 1,092 recoveries, and 14 deaths. Thus far, 8,331 Schuyler County residents have been vaccinated, which is 46.5 percent of the population.