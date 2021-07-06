Schuyler County holding three COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE – In this June 22, 2021, file photo prepped COVID-19 vaccine filled syringes are at ready for use at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., prior to a visit by first Lady Jill Biden, as part of the Biden administration’s nationwide tour to reach Americans who haven’t been vaccinated and to promote vaccine education. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Public Health has announced three more COVID-19 vaccine clinics at locations across the county this month.

Wednesday, July 7, from 11:00 AM – 01:00 PM at Great Escape Ice Cream Parlor The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic. Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine. Attendees will receive the one-time Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine along with a sundae from Great Escape – all at no cost!

Monday, July 12, from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Monterey Volunteer Fire Department The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic. Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine. The vaccine is provided at no cost to you.

Monday, July 19, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Burdett Volunteer Fire Department The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic. Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine. The vaccine is provided at no cost to you.



As of Tuesday morning, Schuyler County has one active case of COVID-19 with 1,107 total cases, 1,092 recoveries, and 14 deaths. Thus far, 8,331 Schuyler County residents have been vaccinated, which is 46.5 percent of the population.