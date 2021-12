ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – A home in Schuyler County suffered major damage after an early morning fire on the 5200 block of CR. 14 on New Year’s Eve.

Town and Country Fire Department shared images of the fire saying they responded at 8:12 a.m. and that all crews returned home safely.

Other fire departments that responded include the Odessa Fire Department, among others.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.