Schuyler County hotels feeling the financial pinch with tourist season approaching

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The past few summers have been rough on local inns and hotels in Schuyler County. Phish canceled their concert, Woodstock 50 was canceled, heavy rain caused major flooding, and now, a global pandemic is threatening to do more harm.

Typically this time of year the local hotels and inns are booking tourists who come to see the lake, waterfalls, wineries, and NASCAR.

“For the group as a whole it’s come to a pretty good standstill,” said Mary Hartzell, the Chair of the Schuyler County Lodging and Tourism Association who also turned a 170-year-old farmhouse into The Apex Inn Bed and Breakfast in Watkins Glen.

There are 30 different properties in the association, which consists of everything from cottages to inns to cabins. They help serve as the midpoint between two popular tourist attractions: Niagara Falls and New York City.

These businesses have been deemed “essential” so that they could possibly serve as overflow units for COVID-19 patients, but with only nine cases in Schuyler County to date (all of whom have recovered) there’s more than enough room at the inn.

“I hope we do get to the phase where we can reopen fully, including the track and including going into the smaller venues.”

Mary says that some local inns have taken such a financial hit from the pandemic and prior cancellations that they might have to close up for good.

“You’re never up for this kind of hit when you’re running a mortgage and taxes and the facilities”

Schuyler County could take a major hit with a lack of tourists this summer, and it’ll affect nearly everyone in the county.

“Income all the way to the wineries to the restaurants, to the guy who rents the bicycles on the corner, it’s gonna impact everyone, so it’s gotta be in the millions (of dollars).”

Innkeepers pay an 8% tax to the state but they also put in a 4% tourism tax that goes into Schuyler County, money that is already budgeted in for the year. Mary says the best way to help local hotels is to book directly and to purchase gift cards for future visits.

Many of the businesses also applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, but because some of them are sole proprietor businesses they had to wait for the loans.

“We didn’t get an opportunity to get into those PPP loans as a sole proprietor until seven days out, so a lot of us got locked out… I don’t want a bailout. I work hard, I can try to make it on my own as creative as I can but I think that the government kind of messed up on those loans for small business.”

If the local hotels are able to serve customers this year, they’ve already prepared for ways to promote social distancing such as closing dining rooms and expanding room service on trays.

They’re also looking for more cleaning supplies, protective equipment, and other techniques for making sure the rooms are extra clean for their guests.

Those guests are what Mary and the local hotel owners miss the most, and they hope to have a safe amount of visitors this summer.

“We’re all very social butterflies when it comes to owning a business like this. You meet and greet people you’ve seen them for years sometimes, so you want to have that physical handshake or hug or ‘how are your kids how are your grandkids’… I miss sound, I miss the sound of the track. People always ask ‘Don’t you get tired of that sound?’ I don’t, I could listen to that all day. It’s very quiet up here on the hill.”