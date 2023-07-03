MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Humane Society is participating in Bissell’s “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. The event lasts from July 6 – July 31.

Overcrowding in animal shelters is a nationwide problem. According to the Humane Society of the United States:

On average, a shelter animal is put down every thirteen seconds in the United States.

7.6 million unwanted animals enter shelters each year.

2.7 million animals are euthanized

Taxpayer dollars contribute around $2 billion to animal shelters

“I think what we’re witnessing nationwide is what I’d call a perfect storm,” said Executive Director Georgie Taylor.

Many pet lovers are hesitant to adopt because of other obligations, like food, gas and rent.

“Many people are struggling to make ends meet and taking on the additional financial responsibility of adopting a pet…um is just not acceptable at this time for them,” said Taylor.

It’s just one of the shelters teaming up with Bissell for its empty the shelters event.

“We have a number of highly adoptable dogs, cats, kittens. all waiting for their forever homes. We’re participating in the bissell adoption event from July 6 all the way through July 31. So, with approved adoption application, all pet adoption fees will be fifty dollars.”

Donations are welcome.

For more information, visit https://schuylerhumane.org/