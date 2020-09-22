Schuyler County kitten that was thrown from truck recovered – ready for adoption

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – In late July, 18 News broke a horrific animal abuse story out of Montour Falls. A kitten, who had been taken in by the Humane Society of Schuyler County, was thrown from a moving truck, suffering serious injuries to its eye. The kitten, now known as Little Dude, has been recovering at the SPCA ever since.

Little Dude had to have his eye removed as a result of his injuries sustained in the horrific act, during his recovery, he contracted several parasites. Those parasites were the result of his eye injury.

Two months and one day later, Little Dude is ready for his forever home! In a conversation with 18 News’ Austin Evans, Jackie Pastore, Adoptions Coordinator with the Humane Society of Schuyler County, detailed his road to recovery.

“He had been thrown from a truck and people witnessed it. His left eye was in very bad shape. And we immediately got him to a veterinarian, and he ended up having to have his eye removed.” Said, Jackie

When the Humane Society went public with the story, thousands of dollars of donations came pouring into the Organization, enough to cover his surgery and recovery along with other animals’ care. They received a lot of adoption applications but Little Dude was nowhere near ready for a home at the time. Jackie said that they are now ready to take applications for the kitten of hard-knocks.

“So once the application is received, and if there are other animals in the home, I will contact the veterinarian, to make sure that they are spayed neutered current on all vaccinations.” Said Jackie regarding the vetting process for adopting cats at the Humane Society. She also emphasized that Little Dude has paid his dues to the world, and should be exclusively an indoor cat.

Little Dude is still a kitten and would love a playmate in the house, Jackie said that if you don’t already have another cat, that you could adopt him and one of his shelter-mates.