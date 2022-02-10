Schuyler County man arrested for strangulation, harassment

CATHERINE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been arrested for allegedly choking and strangling a person late last month.

Mark Blaha was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office for an incident on January 30 around 8:50 a.m. According to the arrest report, Blaha allegedly choked and physically harassed another person as well as strangled them.

He was charged with 2nd-degree Strangulation (a class-D felony), Criminal Obstruction of Breathing/Applying Pressure, and 2nd-degree Harassment-Physical Contact.

Blaha is currently being held in the Schuyler County Jail. 18 News has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information and will provide more details as they become available.