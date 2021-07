READING, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert Teed, 55, was arrested on July 8 for allegedly forcibly touching a female under the age of 18.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident took place at Paradise Park Campground located on Cross Road in the Town of Reading.

Teed was issued an appearance ticket and will be answering the charges in the Town of Reading Court at a later date.