CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – A man in Schuyler County faces severe foot injuries after a farming accident that took place on the morning of Oct. 13.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to State Route 224 and Pertl Road in the town of Catharine on Friday, Oct. 13, around 9:20 a.m., after a report that a man was entangled in a corn combine harvester that was cutting corn on Bergan Farm.

The 40-year-old man told deputies that he was taking a shortcut and got entangled in the combine. He was then airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

As a result, the man sustained severe injuries to his right foot and ankle.