WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man with a history of child support violations has been sentenced to three months in jail and could face even longer incarceration for failing to pay over $10,000 in child support.

Schuyler County Attorney Steven Getman’s office announced the sentencing on July 19. The man was found to be in willful violation of a court order to pay $11,735.85 in child support for his two children. According to the Assistant Attorney, the man had been employed but hadn’t made any payments at all since December 2018.

According to the release from Getman, the man had repeatedly failed to pay the support since at least July 2018. He also has multiple previous child support violations and sentencings. He was picked up on a child support warrant in Chemung County on July 18.

The man also reportedly faces a new child support violation that could result in another six months of jail time, Getman said.

“Children deserve their parents’ support, financial and otherwise,” Getman said. “Those who fail to consistently support their children can, and will, be punished when appropriate.”