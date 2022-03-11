Schuyler County prepares for more crime as temperatures rise

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The weather in the Southern Tier is soon to be warmer again, and with it, comes a possible rise in crime.

With more tourists coming to the region, crime is expected to rise with the warming temperatures, leaving the sheriff’s office much busier than last year.

The Sheriff’s Office is contributing bail reform as a major factor in the rise of crime.

“People get arrested in an adjoining county and they get let loose and they come here and they get let loose,” Said Sheriff Kevin Rumsey, “Then they go back to the other county and it’s just a revolving door that definitely needs to be looked at again.”

Governor Kathy Hochul is still in favor of bail reform, after it was enacted in 2019, but is now listening to other leaders who are saying that change will be needed.