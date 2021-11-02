Schuyler County proposed 2022 budget includes 10th consecutive tax decrease

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Next week there will be a public hearing for comment about the proposed Schuyler County Budget for 2022.

County Manager Tim O’Hearn announced the proposed budget on Nov. 2, saying it features decreases in both the county tax rate and tax levy. he also said he doesn’t anticipate any cuts to services or staffing.

The County Legislature will hold the meeting at 6:30 p.m. on November 8 at the Human Services Complex in Montour Falls.

2022 Tentative Budget Summary

2021 2022 % Variance Expense $ 49,471,887 $ 55,205,964 11.59% Revenue $ 38,148,181 $ 44,165,094 15.77% Levy $ 11,323,706 $ 11,040,870 -2.50% $ Amount increase in levy $ 264,762 $ (282,836) Tax cap $ 11,582,969 $ 11,777,111 4.00% Variance above cap $ (259,263) $ (736,241) Tax rate $ 7.13 $ 6.87 -3.63% w/cap $ 7.30 $ 7.33 -6.67%

“While we still face much uncertainty in the realm of public health, we have much more clarity about the county’s financial picture than we did during last year’s budget process that resulted in dramatic reductions in spending and revenue projections. As it turned out, drastic threatened cuts from NYS did not materialize, and the tourism economy rebounded much quicker than projected, resulting in a year-end surplus. This newfound financial strength will allow the county to invest in areas previously deemed unaffordable – items such as basic county infrastructure, buildings, machinery, equipment, fleet, and people. After these investments, continued favorable fiscal outcomes, which we believe will occur over the next few years, should allow the county to fund reserve accounts as the way to plan and pay for future infrastructure costs.”

Deputy Administrator Fonda Chronis offered, “Although uncertainly as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic still exists, to date, the county’s financial position has improved despite this health crisis. We mourn those who have died or may be lost due to the virus, but we celebrate a community that continues to “weather the storm” and is stronger for it. We see tourism at an all-time high – full hotels, lines at restaurants, and another sell-out at Watkins Glen International for the NASCAR race. But uncertainties persist: the Delta variant has increased our transmission rates significantly and we have a new executive in Albany, so we just do not know how the pandemic will affect us come this fall and winter.”

