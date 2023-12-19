WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County is raising awareness of underage drinking during the holiday season.

Every year, the Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking and Drugs (SCCUDD), surveys the youth about the issues of alcohol and where underage drinkers get their alcohol.

“The number one answer from the youth was they get it from parents without consent,” said Emily Hoffman, public health specialist and SCCUDD director. “So if you have alcohol in the house we really encourage people to lock it up or put it in a location where the youth can’t get to it.”

Peer pressure is another reason why young people get attached to underage drinking.

Public Health Director for Schuyler County, Jill Kasprzyk said, “One of the biggest consequences for underage drinking for children who particularly start before the age of 15. They’re at five times higher risk of actually developing some sort of alcohol use disorder once they become adults and that can lead to a lifelong struggle with addictions for some.”

Parents talking about the issue, according to Hoffman, “is the number one way that they can reduce the alcohol use being open with their teens and their children and telling them the truth about alcohol and the harmful side effects it can have.”

For more information, or if you want to be involved with SCCUDD, click here to visit their website.