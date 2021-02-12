Schuyler County releases police reform policy for public review

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has released a draft of its police reform policy for public review.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order Number 203 in June 2020 ordering that all police departments “must perform a comprehensive review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, and practices and develop a plan to address the particular needs of the communities served.”

The plan, developed by the Schuyler County Task Force, was “developed after a comprehensive review of police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, and practices through consultation with community stakeholders.”

Community input was gathered through public surveys and online meetings over the last three months.

The plan is scheduled to be considered for ratification at the Schuyler County Legislature meeting on March 8, 2021.