Schuyler County residents asked to fill out survey for broadband access

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County is asking residents to answer a survey in order to identify areas lacking broadband connectivity.

Schuyler County Administrator Fonda Chronis said, “Connectivity is our future, so knowing where broadband is lacking is critical to our county’s growth and success. Today, good broadband is as important as other infrastructure like water, sewer, and electricity. This survey should help us determine where to concentrate our efforts.

Chronis cited the recently-passed federal Infrastructure Bill and Governor Hochul’s proposed “ConnectAll” program as programs of support for communities that need broadband,

Schuyler County has also received American Rescue Plan money, and Chronis said the local government needs to identify areas of need, so he is urging resident to complete the survey. The survey can be found by visiting schuylerbroadband.com