SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Seniors in Schuyler County will be getting postcards in the mail in regard to their eligibility for property tax exemptions, the Real Property Tax Office announced.

The Tax Office said all property owners in Schuyler County would be getting postcards starting January 30, 2023 as additional notice of eligibility requirements for property tax exemptions. The postcards will have information for homeowners to contact their assessor for more information.

Sample postcard getting sent to Schuyler County property owners.

However, the announcement said that only people 65 and older can meet the requirements (with an income under $22,400). Everyone else should disregard the postcards, the tax office explained.

In order to be eligible for property tax exemption, someone must meet all of the following requirements:

65 years of age or older prior to December 31, 2023

Owner(s) of their Primary Residence

Combined income of all owners and their spouses is less than $22,400 (unless you reside in the Trumansburg School District in which the combined income must be under $36,400)

Submit a completed application to the town Assessor no later than March 1, 2023. (Click here for application Form RP-467)

Any seniors with questions in the Towns of Cathering, Dix, hector, Montour, Orange, Reading or Tyrone can call 607-535-8118. Cayuta residents should call 607-594-2507.