Schuyler County Sheriff-Elect names second-in-command

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday in an 18 News exclusive, Schuyler County Sheriff-Elect Kevin Rumsey announced who he will appoint as Undersheriff come his first day in office next year. Deputy Andrew Zeigler of Montour will fill this second-in-command position.

“I believe that Deputy Zeigler has the experience, knowledge, and complete ability to excel in the role of Undersheriff. Additionally, I feel confident that he will be more than capable of running the office in my absence if the need arises,” Sheriff-Elect Rumsey said during the announcement.

Deputy Zeigler is a 28-year veteran of the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, who has worked in several roles. In 1993, he started working in the County Jail, and in 1998, he stepped into the role as a Deputy Sheriff assigned to road patrol, where he has served for 23 years. Deputy Zeigler then joined the K-9 ranks in 2001 and is currently working with his fifth canine partner.

“I look forward to serving all of the residents and visitors that come to our county as I have for more than 20 years,” Deputy Zeigler added.

During his more than 20 years with the department, Deputy Zeigler has earned the distinction of Deputy of the Year twice.

Sheriff-Elect Rumsey noted he met Deputy Zeigler in 2005 when he started on road patrol.

“Deputy Zeigler is the kind of guy you can count on to tell you just like it is, no matter how hard it is to hear. I believe that is an invaluable characteristic and a mark of a true leader,” Sheriff-Elect Rumsey continued.

They will begin working in an official capacity on Jan. 1, following the retirement of Sheriff William Yessman, who has served as Schuyler County Sheriff for 16 years.

Sheriff-Elect Rumsey was elected Schuyler County Sheriff on Nov. 2, defeating Undersheriff Breck Spaulding with 61 percent of the vote.

Rumsey won the Republican nomination in June in a two-way race with Undersheriff Spaulding, who ran on the Safe Schuyler party line in the general election. No candidates were on the Democratic ticket this year.