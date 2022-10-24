SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts.

The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the Sheriff’s Office is selling hoodies for $10.

In full, the message reads, “Schuyler County Deputy Sheriff’s hoodie 10$ OFF ready to order now”. It also includes the link rebrand.ly/ny4jm1y.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is not sending the message and anyone that gets this message should simply delete it as the department isn’t selling any merchandise.

Early this year, the Chemung County and Tioga County, NY Sheriff’s Offices issued alerts about similar scams and reminded residents to not click any links in the messages.