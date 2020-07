WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office will be serving up hot dogs for the community as a thank you for their support.

The Sheriff’s Office will be serving hot dogs, bottled water and cookies on the Schuyler County Courthouse lawn (918 N. Franklin Street) on Tuesday July 7 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Social distancing will be observed during the event.