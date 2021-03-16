Schuyler County Soil and Water Conservation District awarded $380K

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced nearly $15 million has been awarded to support agricultural water quality conservation projects across the state, benefiting 147 farms.

The funding is being provided through the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program, which supports projects that address water quality challenges in priority watersheds and protect the environment.

The 147 projects awarded to 26 Soil and Water Conservation Districts will support on-farm environmental planning and the implementation of best management practice systems to keep nutrients and other potential pollutants from entering waterways. BMPs include a variety of measures including, vegetative buffers along streams, cover crops, nutrient management through manure storage, and other conservation measures.

Round 26 of grants for the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program were awarded to:

North Country: $1,633,847 for 11 farms

$1,976,058 for 33 farms Finger Lakes: $4,016,319 for 52 farms

$1,245,674 for five farms Capital Region: $833,260 for three farms

$1,102,361 for three farms Southern Tier: $3,811,188 for 13 farms

Three of the projects were Schuyler County Soil and Water Conservation District.

$122,545 was awarded to the Schuyler County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Seneca Lake Watershed. This project will:

Implement agrichemical handling facilities to encourage safe storage and

provide protection against potential spills. Plant approximately 1.3 acres of riparian herbaceous buffer and 2.5 acres of

riparian forest buffer to reduce risk of sediment and nutrient loading to Seneca

riparian forest buffer to reduce risk of sediment and nutrient loading to Seneca Lake. Address potential sediment erosion from diversions flowing directly to Seneca

$61,409 was awarded to the Schuyler County Soil and Water Conservation District to

work with one farm in the Cayuga Lake Watershed. This project will:

Exclude all livestock from surface waterbodies and plant 1.6 acres of riparian

herbaceous buffer. Provide for a livestock heavy use area to keep clean water clean and reduce

potential of farmstead runoff. Support the reduction of sediment and nutrient runoff to tributaries of Cayuga

$196,200 was awarded to the Schuyler County Soil and Water Conservation District to

work with three farms in the Chemung River Watershed. This project will:

Implement high priority projects in Chemung and Schuyler counties and assist

in meeting the goals defined in the Chesapeake Bay TMDL. Exclude livestock from surface waterbodies and address potential sediment

and nutrient loading issues. Plant approximately 5 acres of riparian herbaceous buffer and 9 acres of

“New York is committed to supporting projects that protect our natural resources and that help us further our ambitious clean energy and climate goals,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York’s farmers are critical to helping us achieve these goals, while ensuring the future of agriculture. This program continues to help our farmers use cost-effective methods to protect our waterways so they can continue to produce some of the very best products in the world.”