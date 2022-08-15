Some cats don’t like it when scratchers move around or wobble while using them, so unstable ones often don’t go over well.

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County SPCA is calling on the community to adopt some of its pets or give donations as the shelter works above capacity.

The Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office put out an announcement on August 15, saying the County Humane Society and SPCA was currently “overwhelmed with deserving animals in need of good homes”. The SPCA itself issued a similar announcement last month.

In the July 2022 newsletter, the Schuyler County Humane Society said it was one of countless shelters around the country working at overcapacity.

“Like many other shelters around the country, we are experiencing a significant increase in surrendered pets,” the newsletter read. “Kitten season was late to start, but we now find ourselves swimming in cats and kittens.”

The shelter also said it does not euthanize animals to make more space. This also means that animals are staying at the shelter for longer than normal.

The DA’s Office and the SPCA asked community members to consider adopting one of the many pets or making a donation. Donations can be made on the Schuyler County Humane Society website.