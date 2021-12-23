Schuyler County to appoint new administrator next week

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – As Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn prepares to retire after the holidays, the legislature is scheduled to appoint the Deputy Administrator to the role earlier than planned.

Fonda Chronis will be appointed to the Administrator position in a December 27 meeting, per the Schuyler County Legislature agenda. Chronis currently serves as the Deputy County Administrator, and the appointment will be effective December 31.

Schuyler County said this appointment is earlier than planned. “Normally this is done at our January Organizational Meeting, however, the Legislature requested that it be done at the Year-End Meeting,” said the county clerk.

Tim O’Hearn has served as County Administrator for 17 years and announced his retirement last spring, originally scheduled for March 19, 2021. However, at the time he said he was “willing to continue his role until such time a replacement can be appointed.”