Schuyler County to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests and N-95 masks next week

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County has received an additional allotment of home (rapid) test kits and N-95 masks for residents.

These tools for fighting COVID-19 can be obtained by going to the following locations at these specific times:

Monterey Fire Dept. from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Human Services Complex – drive through site from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Burdett Fire Dept. – drive through site from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 9.

Odessa Fire Dept. from 10:00 a.m. till noon on Friday, Feb. 11.

Hector Presbyterian Church from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Additional locations where masks and tests can be obtained are:

Public Libraries in the county will have kits starting Wednesday, Feb. 9, during regular business hours.

Schuyler County transit buses will carry limited supplies for riders, undetermined at this time when they will be in supply.

Schuyler County Office for the Aging will distribute them to clients in need.

The security desk at the Human Services Complex in Montour Falls will have a supply during regular business hours.

“The state continues to push out COVID test kits to us,” said County Administrator Fonda Chronis, “we are working hard to get them to our residents as quickly as possible,” she said.

Those not able to get a rapid test are encouraged to visit the state rapid testing site right in Watkins Glen, and by making an appointment to utilize the resource.