Schuyler County to hold memorial ceremony for those who died from COVID-19

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – To remember those in the community who have died from COVID-19 complications, Schuyler County will be holding a remembrance ceremony next week.

The tribute will be December 8 in front of the County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. There will be a small memorial presentation to place a wreath and flags on the wall in honor of those who passed away. Community members are invited to attend.

“COVID has touched each of us in some way. We all know friends and family who contracted the virus and were lucky enough to survive,” said Deputy County Administrator Fonda Chronis. “In our community, 18 families were not that fortunate, so it is important that we, as a community, remember those who lost their lives and bring attention to the dangers COVID continues to cause.”

“Each bird on the wreath represents a deeply-felt loss by a family and the community. It reminds us to keep working hard to protect each other.” shared Interim Schuyler County Public Health Director Nancy King.