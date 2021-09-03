Schuyler County to receive $20M for clean water projects

ALBANY N.Y (NEWS10) — The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved more than $53 million for towns and villages across New York to improve their water systems. These include places in Schuyler, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Allegany, Westchester, and Orange counties.

The money is available through grants, interest-free funding and low-cost funding. Over $20 million will fund the plan to design and construct a regional wastewater treatment plant for the villages of Watkins Glen and Montour Falls in Schuyler County.

“By investing in clean water and drinking water infrastructure, New York is helping to protect public health, quality of life, and the environment,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. “We will continue to work hard to help local governments access the resources they need to complete critical water infrastructure improvement projects and lay the groundwork for growth and resiliency for generations to come.”

“Clean water projects help safeguard public health and the environment, keep our economy running, and create good paying jobs,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.

The projects approved so far are:

Drinking Water Projects: Village of Cattaraugus in Cattaraugus County – $848,477 in long-term, interest-free financing to upgrade spring water sources, replace the water transmission main from the spring sources to the water distribution system, treatment system upgrades and water meter replacement. Town of Hume in Allegany County – $2,018,700 grant and $1,279,600 in short-term, interest-free financing to extend the town system to serve the Hume-Sanford Springs water system. Town of Lewisboro in Westchester County – $289,500 grant to install water treatment software, new equipment and flushing valves and hydrants.



Clean Water Projects: Village of Watkins Glen in Schuyler County: $13,806,415 in long-term, interest-free financing for the planning, design and construction of a regional wastewater treatment plant facility to serve the villages of Watkins Glen and Montour Falls. Village of Montour Falls in Schuyler County: $5,662,103 in long-term, interest-free financing for the planning, design and construction of the aforementioned regional wastewater treatment plant facility with Watkins Glen. Village of Phoenix in Oswego County: $2,734,136 in long-term, interest-free financing for wastewater system improvements. Village of Potsdam in St. Lawrence County: $12,078,502 in long-term, interest-free financing for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and pump station. Town of Highlands in Orange County: $1,569,584 in long-term, interest-free financing for wastewater treatment plant repairs and improvements. Village of Westhampton Beach in Suffolk County: $1,784,500 grant, $3,025,378 in short-term, interest-free financing and $8,025,377 in short-term, market rate financing to construct a new sewer collection system and upgrade the county sewer district sewage treatment plant.



New York State also approved a $255 million bond that will refinance 64 existing wastewater and drinking water projects. The bond will also provide long-term funding for 37 existing infrastructure projects.