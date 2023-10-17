SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County residents will be able to get rid of their unwanted prescription drugs and tobacco products in Tyrone and Odessa next week.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, the Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking and Drugs, and Schuyler County Public Health are participating in National Drug Take Back Day. People can take their expired, unused, or unwanted medications to the Tyrone Fire Department or the Odessa Fire Department from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, for disposal. Those who are trying to quit smoking or using other tobacco products can dispose of them at these locations as well.

“Medications that sit unused in homes can be dangerous,” said Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey. “They can end up being taken and abused by someone, or a child can end up taking them by accident and become extremely ill or worse.”

Medications, ointments, and sprays will be accepted during Drug Take Back Day. Needles and e-cigarettes (vapes) will not be accepted. Disposal of accepted products is free and anonymous. Members of the community can dispose of unwanted prescriptions all year at one of Schuyler County’s confidential drop boxes any time of day. The drop boxes are located at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in Watkins Glen, the Human Services Complex’s foyer in Montour Falls, and the Watkins Glen Village Police Department’s lobby.