Schuyler County Transit planning for new Chemung County-Schuyler County route

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Transit is applying for federal financial assistance to provide a new route between Chemung and Schuyler Counties.

If approved the new route would come into effect in January 2022 for the general public during all hours of operation.

The project is expected to be financed by FTA Section 5311 Rural Program public transportation funds, with additional funds to be provided from a grant received from NRTAP.

Comments on the proposed project can be made in writing and sent to the following address:

Dave Moore – Schuyler County Transit

c/o The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler

203 12th Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

607-535-3555

dmoore@arcofcs.org

Human service agencies that receive assistance from other Federal agencies for non-emergency transportation services are encouraged to participate and coordinate with the provider in the planning, design, and delivery of transportation services.

Agencies may obtain copies of the service description and submit proposals for service coordination. Private bus and taxi operators may request copies of the project service description from Moore and may submit comments on the service as described.

If you wish to comment on any aspect of the proposed project, submit a proposal or a request for service coordination, or request a public hearing on this project, you must make your interest known in writing within 15 calendar days of the date of this publication and provide your comments within 15 calendar days of your receipt of the project service description.