Schuyler County Undersheriff Spaulding announces retirement

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Undersheriff Breck Spaulding is retiring after 27 years with the sheriff’s office.

The announcement was shared on the sheriff’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

Spaulding has served as a member of the Task Force on Police Reform, the Schuyler Co. DWI Coordinator, Law Enforcement Coordinator for Watkins Glen International, and a Volunteer Firefighter at the Burdett Fire Department.

Spaulding recently ran a primary and general election campaign for Sheriff but lost in both races to Investigator Kevin Rumsey. Both ran on the Republican ticket in the spring primary where Rumsey received 207 more votes, and Spaulding ran on the Safe Schuyler party line in the general election.

Sheriff-Elect Rumsey received over 61 percent of the vote in the general election and tapped Deputy Andrew Zeigler as his next Undersheriff.

In January Spaulding was endorsed in the race by Schuyler County Sheriff William Yessman, who announced his retirement after 36 years in the Sheriff’s Office for 36 years, the last 16 years as Sheriff.