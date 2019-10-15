Schuyler County United Way “Kick-Off” dinner

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler county United Way had their “kick-off” spaghetti and meatball dinner tonight. The dinner was held at Montour Falls Moose Lounge.

They also announced the co-campaign leaders, Rick Evans and his wife Lydia Wickham. Evans and Wickham were chosen to help United Way reach their goal of $123,000 that help 22 local agencies.

“Really to be a cheerleader. To make sure we are out and about letting people know about the events and trying to raise money,” Wickham said.

“It’s been great. Lots of surprises and hopefully, looking forward and hoping we reach our fundraising goal but exceed it,” Evans said.

Some of those agencies include Dutton S. Peterson Memorial Library, Humane Society of Schuyler County, Retired and Senior Volunteer Center and Boy Scouts, Five River Council.

They are expecting to sell over 400 spaghetti dinners along with take out dinners as well.

Other fundraisers include The Hackers and Wackers Golf tournament and an Ipad donated by Warren Reel Estate.

You can send your donations to United Way of Schuyler County P.O. Box 270, Watkins Glen, NY 14891