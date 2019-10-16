Schuyler County woman charged with stealing nearly 200 gift cards from employer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An office manager has been charged with grand larceny after misappropriating 175 gift cards that belonged to her employer.

Kathy Harris of Montour Falls was arrested by Ithaca Police on Oct. 15 after police say the theft happened over a five year period.

The address of the arrest provided by police (501 N. Cayuga St) is that of a dentist’s office.

The Ithaca Police Department, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office all participated in the investigation.

Harris was released on an appearance ticket and due to appear in Ithaca City Court.