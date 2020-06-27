Schuyler Historical Society Museums Reopening July 1

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Historical Society’s Brick Tavern Museum and Wickham Rural Life Center will reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 1.

The facilities, located at 108 N. Catharine St./Route 14, Montour Falls, will reopen with regular hours and using New York’s Phase 4 health and safety guidelines.

All visitors will be required to wear masks, and groups will be limited to six. Researchers will be required to make an appointment to use the Brick Tavern Museum library. Visitors, volunteers and staff will use a sign-in log.

Due to reconstruction of Route 14 through Montour Falls, street parking is not available. Visitors should use the north driveway and park behind the building.

The Brick Tavern Museum’s special exhibit honoring the 100th anniversary of Schuyler Hospital remains on display through Aug. 15. The next special exhibit will open Sept. 2 to honor Schuyler County residents who had a military or civilian role in World War II.

Hours at the Brick Tavern Museum and Wickham Rural Life Center are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday 2-8 p.m. Summer Saturday hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will begin July 25. Admission is free.

Visitors and researchers are encouraged to call the Historical Society at (607) 535-9741 or email director@schuylerhistory.org with questions.

The Historical Society is supported in part by a TAP grant administered by the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce.