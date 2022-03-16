MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler Hospital will be hosting its 16th Annual Schuyler Steps Out walking event designed for the community to fight illnesses with “healthy competition”.

Schuyler Hospital said the event, sponsored by, Schuyler Hospital and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, will kick off on April 13, 2022 and is open to anyone who works or lives in the County. Schuyler Steps Out is designed “to help get people moving by implementing healthier habits” and to help fight against illnesses like obesity, diabetes and hypertension, the hospital said.

Teams are required to walk daily for eight weeks and log their steps. The steps then get reported to Schuyler Hospital each week. Awards will be given for the most team steps, most valuable “players,” and most improved at the end of the two months on June 12.

Teams must register by March 31; they can register here. More information is available by calling Tina Rappleye at (607) 210-1950, fax (607) 210-1951, or emailing info@schuyler.

Schuyler Hospital said that last year, teams in the event totaled almost five million steps, which came out to more than 2,500 miles.