MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – As of Friday, Schuyler Hospital announced that it will no longer operate as a COVID-19 testing site.

The hospital, which has been a testing site since 2020, made the announcement on Friday, saying that after March 25, it will no longer be a COVID testing site because of reduced demand. However, the hospital said that if the number of COVID cases increase in the community again, it may reopen as a testing site.

Anyone who is looking to get tested can go to the Cayuga Health Sampling Center at The Shops at Ithaca Mall, the hospital said. Pre-registration can be completed online at Cayuga Health’s website or by calling 607-319-5708.

Anyone with questions can contact the Schuyler Hospital COVID-19 hotline at 607-535-8602 or by email at info@schuylerhospital.org.

The Watkins Glen testing site is also still open. Tests are available Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop. More information is available here.