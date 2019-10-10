Schuyler Hospital President and CEO announces retirement

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM)- Jim Watson, President and CEO of Schuyler Hospital, has announced his plans to retire in February 2020.

“Working for Schuyler Hospital has been a great way to finish out my healthcare career, said Watson.

Watson continued, “The support from the community is second to none here.”

Rebecca Gould, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed next President by the Cayuga Health System Board of Directors. As part of the transition plan, Ms. Gould will step into the role of CEO on October 14th, 2019 and will assume the role of President in February.