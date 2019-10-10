Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Schuyler Hospital President and CEO announces retirement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM)- Jim Watson, President and CEO of Schuyler Hospital, has announced his plans to retire in February 2020.

“Working for Schuyler Hospital has been a great way to finish out my healthcare career, said Watson.

Watson continued, “The support from the community is second to none here.”

Rebecca Gould, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed next President by the Cayuga Health System Board of Directors. As part of the transition plan, Ms. Gould will step into the role of CEO on October 14th, 2019 and will assume the role of President in February.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now