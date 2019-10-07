Schuyler Hospital President/CEO retires

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Jim Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Schuyler Hospital, has announced his plans to retire in February 2020.

Rebecca Gould, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed next President by the Cayuga Health System Board of Directors.

As part of the transition plan, Ms. Gould will step into the role of Chief Operating Officer on October 14, 2019, and will assume the role of President in February. Watson was hired as President and Chief Executive Officer of Schuyler Hospital in February of 2016, after serving decades in hospital leadership roles in New York State.

“Working for Schuyler Hospital has been a great way to finish out my healthcare career. Everyone here – employees, providers, volunteers, members of our boards of directors – is so committed to taking the best care possible of our patients, residents and their families, as well as of each other. I will miss being among them every day,” said Watson. “The support from the community is second-to-none here.”

“The growth of Schuyler Hospital in recent years thanks to our partnership with Cayuga Medical Center has been phenomenal,” Watson added, “with the rapid expansion of specialty services, new technology including 3D Mammography, renovations of our primary care centers, and our current $10.3 million Transformation Project, bringing us a state-of-the-art medical-surgical unit and fully renovated primary care within the hospital.”

Watson’s other experience includes: President of Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital for nineteen years, two years as CEO of Massena Memorial Hospital, and nine years as Assistant Executive Director of Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville, New York.

Watson received his MBA in Health Systems Administration from Union College in Schenectady, New York, graduating in 1983 as well as his Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Biology, from Hamilton College in 1978.

Watson also served on the HANYS Board of Directors (2012-2014) and as the President of the Rochester Regional Healthcare Association (2011-2015).

Ms. Gould has worked at Schuyler Hospital since 2000, starting as a Medical Billing Representative and working her way up to her current role of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Finance. She has a master’s degree in Business Administration and an Advanced Certificate in Project Management from SUNY Empire State College.